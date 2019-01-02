Town chairman warns club could 'fail' without Power Court

Luton chairman David Wilkinson has warned in no uncertain terms that the club could ‘fail’ if they don’t get planning permission for Power Court and Newlands Park later this month.

The Hatters’ application for a new 17,500 all-seater stadium and mixed use scheme at Newlands Park will finally go before Luton Borough council on January 16 and January 30 after more than two years of waiting.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of yesterday’s 0-0 draw with Barnsley, Wilkinson gave a stark warning of the consequences to Town’s future existence if they don’t get a green light.

He said: “We are told that January is also the month for LBC Planning Committee meetings to determine our applications at Power Court and Newlands Park.

“These are probably the most important decisions in the club’s 134-year history.

“We have what we need except for a stadium, which is fit for purpose.

“You continually demonstrate that we have the fan base, I believe we have the management both on and off the field.

“We are striving to be the best we can. We handle adversity, but now is our time and we can our Town with us.

“The board and its allies are a diverse group with knowledge and experience in many fields, and we are unanimous in our opinion that this will be good for all.

“We have spent the last 10 years rescuing and rebuilding out club for the benefit and hopefully enjoyment of all.

“We are a major part of the community and continues to explore more ways of using our strengths and continue to explore more ways of using our strengths and contacts for the benefits of all.

“We are definitely not being over-dramatic to say that should our plans be rejected the work done would not just be wasted, but the club would not only be unable to be sustained at current levels and would likely fail.

“We need your support. You need the support of your friends, neighbours and anyone you know.

“This is not a piece of fake news. This is real and it’s happening now.

“The manager and players are doing it for us on the pitch lets us play our part and do it for them off it.

“Who knows how far we can go together.”