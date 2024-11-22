Town chief appreciates the 'heartening' support he has received from Luton's board following Boro debacle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edwards thanks CEO Gary Sweet following ‘positive’ discussions

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town manager Rob Edwards was eager to praise the support he has received from the club’s board despite what has been a desperately disappointing first few months of the Championship season.

The Hatters’ 5-1 humbling at the hands of Middlesbrough just before the international break led to many supporters presuming that the 41-year-old’s time in charge of the club would be over, following an eighth defeat from 15 Championship encounters this term for a team that were one of the favourites to be challenging at the other end of the division after relegation from the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, that is now a long way off, as Luton are just one place outside of the bottom three and only five points from being at the very base of the table with a goal difference now of minus nine following their defensive capitulation at the Riverside Stadium. Although play-offs are still within reach, the gap to sixth standing at six points, a number of other clubs would have no doubt pulled the trigger, despite the huge amount of credit Edwards has in the bank, including leading Town to the top flight and almost staying up, after being appointed in November 2022.

Luton's board have stuck behind manager Rob Edwards this week - pic: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

With that in mind, the Hatters have steadfastly backed their man as he will now lead Luton into battle against Hull tomorrow afternoon, as asked about his conversations with the Kenilworth Road hierarchy this week, Edwards said: “Gary (Sweet, CEO) and I had a lot of discussions, really positive and healthy. He’s been extremely supportive, as has the board and we know there’s inconsistencies in what we’re doing at the moment and what we’re delivering, particularly between home and away form.

"So there's areas there we know we need to improve, there’s things that are going well and we need to keep doing and there’s mistakes that we’re making that we have to try and get right. Too many inconsistencies, whether that’s in game, or from game to game, so good discussions with Gary as always, but a lot of support.”

Asked just what that means to him, Edwards added: “Of course I do (appreciate the support). I think since we’ve been here, I know right now, difficult moment, I understand that, but we’ve been good for each other and Gary said that, we support our managers and we want to come through this together. It’s all of us in this together and that was really heartening to hear.”