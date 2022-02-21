Town chief believes Hatters fans are getting behind Campbell as they can 'see themselves' in the midfielder's performances

Allan Campbell gets stuck in during Luton's 2-0 win on Saturday

Luton boss Nathan Jones believes midfielder Allan Campbell is well on his way to becoming a crowd favourite at Kenilworth Road with supporters able to 'see themselves' in the all-action performances he is now delivering.

The former Scotland U21 international joined Town for an undisclosed fee from Motherwell in the summer, taking a while to adjust to his new surroundings and the step-up in level, also being hampered by suffering ankle ligament damage during the 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers in September.

Out for a month, Campbell then came back for a stint on the bench, until he was given the nod from the start for the 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke City in early November and has now begun 13 of the last 15 league matches.

With the midfielder full of energy and running from the opening whistle, pressing the opposition, eager win the ball back and get stuck in, something fans will always lap up, he is now showing he has more strings to his bow too.

He set up Cameron Jerome with a wonderful 50-yard driving run in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 win, the striker rolling his shot against the post, before finding the net once more, a fourth goal in his last nine outings.

It was another magnificent strike too, as like Campbell did against Bournemouth recently, he pulled the trigger from outside the box and expertly cut across the ball to give England international Sam Johnstone little chance.

Jones said: “It’s difficult to come from the Scottish Premier League to the Championship, the levels are different and we encourage him to do certain things.

Allan Campbell wheels away after scoring Town's second goal during their victory over West Bromwich Albion

"At times he has been too eager to get rid of the ball, but when he does carry it and scurry, he’s proving a potent weapon.

"He scored against Bournemouth, created a wonderful chance for Cameron Jerome and then scored a wonderful goal to see out the game.

"We’re delighted for him as he’s a great lad, you can see the crowd getting behind him because I think they can see themselves in him.”

Team-mate Jerome did manage to find the net himself on 55 minutes, powering home a header from Kal Naismith's free kick.

The ex-Birmingham and Norwich forward then slipped the ball to Campbell with six to go, as he did the rest in some style, as the attacker believing he is beginning to really demonstrate his true capabilities at Kenilworth Road.

The striker added: "He’s really growing in stature Al.

"Since the turn of the year he’s been absolutely magnificent.

"His runs, driving forward, he seems to be growing in confidence, he’s a really good player, a young player.

"The manager has been really patient with him and given him that license to say 'don’t just play safe and take the safe option, show your quality and express yourself.'

"The lads are always encouraging him to drive forward as he’s a quiet and shy, humble kid, so he’s been brilliant.