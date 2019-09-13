Town chief believes Shinnie deserves a Scotland recall

Hatters boss Graeme Jones believes that midfielder Andrew Shinnie is deserving of his second chance on the international scene.

The Scottish midfielder has one cap to his name, that coming in November 2012, playing 77 minutes of a 2-1 friendly win in Luxembourg.

With new national chief Steve Clarke seeing his side beaten by Russia (2-1) and Belgium (4-0) last week, leaving their Euro qualifying hopes hanging by a thread, Jones said: “I think Andrew Shinnie has been outstanding.

“I’m watching Scotland against Belgium the other night and I’m thinking Shins can give you a level, a real level.

“Shins doesn’t need to change a thing in what he’s doing and just continue and I’m sure the likes of him will get that opportunity.”

With Shinnie and the rest of his team-mates seeing James Collins play and score for Ireland on Tuesday night, with Luke Bolton representing the England U20s, plus Simon Sluga called up by Croatia, then Jones thinks it can act as incentive for their own international ambitions.

He continued: “You have to think you’re a Championship player now, what is it, the fifth richest league in the world? Or the fifth most high profile league?

“Everybody’s watching. If you get your act together you’ll get rewarded for it, and there’s nothing better than representing your country.”