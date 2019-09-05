Town chief believes striker Collins 'defines' the Hatters

Striker James Collins 'defines' everything about the Hatters according to boss Graeme Jones.

The forward was on target for the third time already this season on Saturday, converting a penalty he won himself after 57 minutes to draw his side level against Huddersfield Town.

Town eventually went on to triumph 2-1, but it wasn't just Collins' goalscoring exploits that caught the eye on the day, notching a 48th in just 99 games for the club, as his non-stop tracking back and willingness to defend was a big feature of Hatters' making it back-to-back wins in the Championship.

Although the 28-year-old is in his first campaign at this level, having spent all of his career in League One and Two, with one season in the Scottish Championship when at Hibernian, he has quickly taken to the step up, once more at the top of Town's scoring charts.

Speaking about the display of his striker, who is also looking to win a first senior cap for the Republic of Ireland this weekend, Jones said: "I think James defines the club.

"If you had to look at one player for what this club is, it’s James Collins.

"It’s the underdog who’s got far more quality than people give him credit for.

"The hard worker, who hasn’t forgot his roots and where he comes from and that’s what makes James Collins an integral part of Luton Town."