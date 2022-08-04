Town chief considers sending new signing out on loan

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones could look to loan out new signing Aribim Pepple if he believes it is the best option for the striker’s continued development.

The 19-year-old officially joined from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC on Tuesday, and due to being U21, can still play for the Hatters without needing to be registered in the club’s 25-man Championship squad,

Although he has been brought in to add competition to the forward department, it might be that a move away is what is needed to keep Pepple in the kind of form that saw him score six goals in seven games for his old side, including setting a new CPL record of netting in five successive games.

On his immediate prospects, Jones said: “We realise that development takes time.

"He’s not a development player, he’s a developing player, really.

“So, it’s whether we keep him in the squad, and he gets games in the development team, but trains with us, or whether we loan him to get game time, because he’s been used to playing first-team football.

“We wouldn’t want to curtail that, but he also needs tidying up in terms of certain stuff, which is what happens at 19.

"We’re in a good place with it.

"There’s no rush with him but, obviously, we’d like to get him up and running and producing as soon as possible.”

Despite being only at the club for the last few weeks, Jones has already noticed an improvement in the player who was born in Kettering, joining Cavalry as a 15-year-old, spending a season with Getafe’s youth team and then returning to his former side earlier this year, before Luton swooped, beating Forest Green Rovers to his signature.

Being around such an experienced battery of front players at Kenilworth Road will only boost his development even further too, as Jones added: “Absolutely. He’s a better player now for being in for the last month than he was a month ago.

"With the greatest of respect, the sharpness, the technicality, the information we have given him, he would be a better player now in one month if he went back to the Canadian Premier League for example and that’s what happens.

"The longer they spend with us, the better they get and obviously we started at different points.

"With Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris, they’re very experienced, very good players but still at wonderful ages.