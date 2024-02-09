Town chief deflects praise on to his staff and players after Manager of the Month nomination

The Hatters boss is up against Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) for the honour after a month that despite their being only two games in the top flight, saw Edwards mastermind his side to four points out of a possible six, with a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion at Kenilworth Road to follow on from a crucial 1-1 draw at relegation strugglers Burnley.

Asked to sum up what it means being in the running, Edwards said: “It’s nice, I always say it’s a collective one, so it's a nice recognition for the work of all the players, of all the staff. No one manager can do anything, they're not responsible for the results, it's the whole collective, the whole club, so it's great recognition for everyone.” Voting is open here until 12:00 GMT on Monday for supporters, which will then be combined with a panel of football experts to decide the winner, announced next Friday at 12am.