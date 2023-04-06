Town chief denies it was a gamble to recall Mpanzu for Hornets victory

Luton boss Rob Edwards didn’t think there was any gamble in playing midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for the full 90 minutes against Watford at the weekend.

Earlier in the month, it had looked like the 29-year-old’s season was in danger of being over when he limped off against Sheffield United with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, before getting positive news from his scan results a few days later.

Cleared to resume training, unbeknown to those outside the Brache, Mpanzu had been back well in advance of the hotly anticipated local derby and was selected from the start against the Hornets at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Having played a huge role in the opening goal for Gabe Osho, the long-serving fan favourite stayed on the field for the entire contest, leading the now iconic celebrations on the advertising hoardings in front of the elated Town faithful once Allan Campbell made it 2-0 in stoppage time.

On whether it had been a risk in playing Mpanzu, with Jordan Clark still absent but Luke Berry and Henri Lansbury on the bench, Edwards said:” "No, we knew he was strong.

"From the scans, it wasn't as serious as we first thought.

"With how he felt, he was extremely confident.

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

"He trained well, so, no, there was no gamble there."

Asked just how Mpanzu had recovered since the game, his 361st outing for the Hatters, with Luton playing two matches in four days against Millwall and Blackpool over the Easter period, Edwards added: “He’s fine, really good.

"I’m really pleased with how he came through it, but it wasn’t a shock because he trained for a full week and a bit, throughout the international break.

"He came in and did really well, and it was a brilliantly worked move, a lovely assist.