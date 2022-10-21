Henri Lansbury makes a challenge against QPR on Saturday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will be doing his utmost to make sure that midfielder Henri Lansbury stays on top of the superb form he has been demonstrating recently.

The 32-year-old who began his career at Arsenal, going on to play for some big teams in West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, had started Luton’s last five second tier games after recovering from a slight injury, ahead of the 1-0 win at Norwich City on Tuesday night, where he dropped to the bench, the first time he had done that for Town since joining last summer.

He has got better and better with each appearance too, as after netting a truly magnificent maiden strike in the 2-0 win at Hull recently, which was nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month award, Lansbury then followed that up with a terrific performance both defensively and going forward during the first half of Saturday’s 3-1 victory over QPR.

The midfielder made one crucial sliding block challenge in the first period, before a truly stunning crossfield pass picked out Amari’i Bell moments later, which drew gasps from the majority of the 10,000 crowd in attendance.

Lansbury might have added a second goal for the Hatters as well, slicing a decent chance wide, but his display was a major reason that Town ended their lengthy wait to beat their West London opponents.

On his efforts, Jones said: “We have to get Henri fitter and stronger as he’s wonderful.

“The crossfield ball he hit for Amari’i (Bell) in the first half, it was wonderful, it was perfection.

"Everyone switches play, but to switch play with such velocity, it gives you an extra two, three, four seconds on the ball and that’s what he gives us.

