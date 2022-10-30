Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones was a touch disappointed with his side’s second half display as they frittered yet another lead away during their 1-1 draw with Sunderland yesterday.

The Hatters had led 1-0 at the break, Carlton Morris on target just seconds before the half time whistle, turning in Alfie Doughty’s right wing cross from close range for his eighth of the season.

However, as they have now done on five occasions this term, Town were pegged back after the interval, Ellliot Embleton turning home Jack Clarke’s cross to level proceedings.

Luton did manage to make sure that unlike against Wigan earlier in the campaign, they managed to take a point, as Jones said: “We just didn’t impose ourselves second half and that’s the biggest disappointment for me as we didn’t dominate in any way.

“They’re a tricky side to play against, because of the players they play with and they keep players up.

“So when we turn the ball over, and we weren’t sharp today, first half, too many turnovers.

“We started superbly well, really did, we penned them in and we looked like we were going to score and we didn’t score in that opening period, that’s probably the worst thing.

“We scored just before half time, but Championship football’s tough and I’m not sitting here delighted with a point, but I’m also proud of my team because even when they went down, they didn’t wilt, they didn't crumble.

“They went and we were the more likely to score, I felt, last 10-15 minutes, we were the most likely to score.

"That shows, one, character, two, fitness levels, three, a desire to win a football game and every time we had, we committed bodies and I was proud of my team of that.”

Following a first half in which Luton looked a real attacking threat, Morris firing into the side-netting and denied by keeper Anthony Patterson, while Alfie Doughty headed against the post, Henri Lansbury dragging a shot wide, Town never really threatened once the sides swapped ends.

The Black Cats had already hit the woodwork twice themselves in the first half, with Ethan Horvath making three good stops, before being beaten by Embleton’s low effort, as Town’s best effort was a Luke Freeman volley that deflected over.

On the visitors coming out stronger than his team, Jones continued: “They kind of had to and the way they play, they have a lot of one v one individuals that can hurt you and they can run riot if they let you.

"What we didn’t do was let them get a real element of control second half, but we’ve got people like Allan Campbell, Clicker (Jordan Clark), they’ve done 17 games consecutively, 90 minutes and big shifts because we’ve had Freeman sporadically out, Pelly (Mpanzu) sporadically out, Henri Lansbury out and those two have had to bear the brunt.

"That’s tough because of how we play, Allan Campbell took a knock first half as well but wanted to play through stuff and they’re giving me absolutely everything.

"They’re such a great group and that’s why I tried to defend them after last week because I know it hurt everyone, but we can’t get carried away because once in a while things like that happen.

"But these are a great group that have done amazing work for this football club, amazing work for this football club.”

The result meant that for the fifth time this term, Luton have had to share the points on home soil, as they have only picked up two wins from nine outings in front of their own fans.

When asked if that was becoming an issue, Jones added: “Not at all, it’s tough coming here.

“People raise their game, they play differently, they do things, but we haven’t lost many games here.

“We have lost many games this year.

"In 17 games we’ve lost four, so in 13 games we’ve picked up points and that’s not bad in Championship football.

“We’ve had injury worries, we’ve come off the back of a play-off, so there’s a lot of football to be played.