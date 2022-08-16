Town chief doesn't want Luton's wait for a win to keep 'dragging on'

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Town boss Nathan Jones has urged his side not to let their winless run drag on any longer.

The Hatters face Bristol City this evening, with both teams having failed to register three points in their opening three Championship matches.

Jones said: “That’s what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to get that sooner rather than later, because we don’t want it dragging on.

“It’s a tough month this month, the journeys as much as anything, so we’ve got to make sure that we are,

The Hatters had chances to secure victory at the weekend during their 1-0 defeat to Preston, but couldn’t take them, the best opportunity seeing Cauley Woodrow volley over after sprinting on to James Bree’s lofted through ball.

Jones continued: “If you want it to anyone you want it to fall to Cauley in that position, he’s got wonderful quality.

"Elijah’s had a good chance, Allan Campbell has had a better chance, when you see Allan Campbell’s again, it falls nicely and he just needs to guide it, but he lashed at it.

"So there were some real good chances that we have, we’ve just got to be a little bit better and we will be.

"We will find some rhythm and once we do that, then look, we’ll be up and running, but at the minute, things are not quite happening.”

The Town chief was disappointed with the manner of the goal Town were beaten by, even if it was a truly magnificent strike by Brad Potts.

He continued: “It’s wingback to wingback, I can show you the video, when Robbie Brady gets it, we said he’s got good quality, when he gets it he’ll deliver and they have numbers in the box.

"They usually have two frontmen, they didn’t today, they played one and a wingback and your wingback to wingback, you mark him.

“Second half (James) Bree put exactly the same ball in, on the money, but to be fair to Potts he defends, he gets there before Amari’i (Bell).

"Actually two, he put two in, one in the the first half which Potts defended back stick, so that was the difference.

"Amari’i defends that today it’s a draw, but that’s what we didn’t dp.

"There’s a couple of little things not happening for us at the minute, but generally, in terms of aggression in terms of everything we go about, we’re not far off.

"It’s just a little bit of fluency, and the other day a little bit of quality against Burnley, we’d have been two or three up by half time.

"Against Birmingham here we had enough chances to win the game, today we had enough chances to get something from the game, so it could be a lot different, but football’s all about buts.”

When giving his final thoughts on still waiting for a first win, Jones added: “Preston are a good side, we knew it would be a difficult side.

"We’ve got a really good record here against Preston they will have known that and they’ve come, they’ve done a job.

"For them it’s a magnificent performance, away at Luton to win 1-0, not many do that, not many keep a clean sheet here.

"Ironically two of the Championship sides that have been here, have, so we've got to adjust that trend.

"But Preston are a good side, they’ve got players who know the level, we knew that.