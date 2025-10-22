Kodua captains United to FA Youth Cup glory in 2023

​Luton boss Jack Wilshere is more than happy to be working with Hatters loanee Gideon Kodua after admitting the West Ham United youngster ‘broke his heart’ a few years back.

​The 21-year-old had been part of the Hammers U18s team that took on Wilshere’s Arsenal U18s in the FA Youth Cup Final at the Emirates back in 2023, where 34,127 supporters were in attendance to witness the contest. The Gunners, who had Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and current Hatter Reuell Walters in their XI, moved ahead through Omari Benjamin’s opener, following up when Amario Cozier-Duberry’s shot had been parried, only for George Earthy to level the scores with a fine drive and then Callum Marshall convert Kodua’s inviting cross to put the visitors in front.

Kodua, who was named captain and played five matches in the build-up to the final, scoring four goals with two assists, then made it 3-1 to the Hammers with an audacious attempt, as pouncing on a defensive error, he saw Noah Cooper off his line, chipping the Arsenal stopper from 35 yards out. Kaelan Casey and Josh Briggs rounded off a memorable night for Kevin Keen’s side as they won the trophy for the first time since 1999, ending Wilshere’s dreams of masterminding the Gunners to their first trophy since 2009 when he was part of the side with James Shea and Henri Lansbury, beating Liverpool 4-1.

Gideon Kodua lifts the FA Youth Cup back in April 2023 - pic: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

With Kodua lifting the trophy for West Ham, he arrived at Luton when signed by previous boss Matt Bloomfield for the third time in his career, having had two spells with Wycombe Wanderers when the ex-Hatters chief was in charge of the Chairboys, playing 25 times last term, scoring three goals. Having featured 12 times for Luton so far, he was part of Wilshere’s first XI when facing Mansfield Town on Saturday, going close to an opener when sidefooting into the side-netting from Christ Makosso’s cross.

Kodua was replaced by Cohen Bramall at 2-0 down as Luton searched for way back into the game that never looked likely, as asked in his pre-match press conference about having the youngster as part of his squad at Kenilworth Road, Wilshere said: “I don’t want to talk about him! He was excellent in that game and the first time I saw him, I said hello to him, he was all shy and I said, ‘don’t forget what you did to me.’

"He started laughing, but in that game, actually last season as well, when someone breaks your heart like that you follow their journey. I thought he had an interesting season last year and it’s definitely a season for him to kick on. He has the ability to, we need to get him positions more where he can show his ability, but he’s very exciting.”