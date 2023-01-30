Town chief Edwards happy to add 'excellent' Tykes keeper Walton to Luton's squad

Luton boss Jack Walton was thrilled to make his second signing of the transfer window by bringing in Barnsley keeper Jack Walton for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old had been with the Tykes for almost a decade, making 62 first team appearances after coming through the academy.

However, he has now moved to Kenilworth Road to reunite with former Barnsley goalkeeping coach Kevin Pilkington, who was at Oakwell before joining the backroom staff at Town.

New Luton signing Jack Walton - pic: Gareth Owen

Edwards, who let Harry Isted join Matt Macey in moving out on loan, told the club’s official website: “Jack is an excellent, experienced goalkeeper who has worked with Kevin Pilkington before.

"We’ve been working behind the scenes since we let Matt Macey go on loan to Portsmouth and we wanted to make sure we strengthened the depth of that department.

"With Jack coming in, we feel we’ve done that.

“He’s got plenty of experience playing in the Championship with Barnsley.