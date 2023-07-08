Town chief expects 'outstanding talent' Andersen to add real competition to Luton's back-line

Luton boss Rob Edwards believes the signing of Barnsley defender and an ‘outstanding talent’ in Mads Andersen will add plenty of competition to the Hatters’ back line for their debut Premier League season.

The 25-year-old became Town's second addition of the summer when agreeing to move to Kenilworth Road on Monday, after the Tykes suffered defeat in the League One play-off final to Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paying an undisclosed fee for the former Danish U19 international, who had been on Luton’s radar for lengthy period of time, will see the former Brondby youngster now battle it out with Tom Lockyer, Gabe Osho, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell and Dan Potts for a place in the Hatters’ back three which had been so secure last term, racking up multiple clean sheets.

Speaking to the club’s official website about his arrival and attributes both on and off the pitch, Edwards said: “Mads is someone we've been tracking for a long, long time.

"The recruitment guys have liked Mads for a number of years, he was one of the outstanding talents in League One last year.

"He’s at a fantastic age now, he's played a lot of football, he's really experienced, physically fantastic, and an amazing human being as well, which is important to us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everyone knows I talk about that all the time, the human qualities.

New Luton signing Mads Andersen in action for Barnsley - pic: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

"He's a leader, he's someone who’s really keen to come and work and continue to improve, but he’s going to add a lot of competition in that back-line, which is already a real strength of ours.