Town chief felt Luton were back to their old selves with 'perfect' away display at Swans

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side had got back to their old ways when producing the ‘perfect away performance; in beating Swansea City 2-0 at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

Allan Campbell scored after 14 minutes of the contest, drilling underneath keeper Andrew Fisher following a corner, before Carlton Morris came off the bench to clinically finish off a counter attack in the latter stages.

It means the Hatters ended a run of four league games without a win, and put the disappointing display in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Bristol City firmly to bed too.

Speaking afterwards, Jones said: “That was my last slide today about back to us, back to being us, and we were.

“I thought we were absolutely outstanding, out of possession it’s as good a performance as you can see.

“You come here and you be flippant with your responsibilities today and they punish you.

“They’ve carved teams open, against Millwall (2-2 draw on Tuesday night) and with the greatest of respect to Millwall, they should have been a good few up, today they didn't do that to us.

“I thought we were aggressive, thought we were disciplined, we defended superbly well and I thought we looked a threat, because we scored two good goals.

“To be honest with you, we could have scored more as Carlton had a few good opportunities, when we brought them (Morris and Cameron Jerome) on, those two were excellent.

“In the first half and from set-plays and from situations, we could have been better.

"If Elijah takes stuff a little bit earlier and really demands from himself in terms of pace and power and what we want from him, then we had better situations, and I'm really pleased, the perfect away performance.”

Campbell’s opening strike was the ideal way for Town to settle into the encounter following the midweek disappointment, and it came from an attack that Jones felt had been missing at Ashton Gate on Tuesday night.

He added: “It’s how we play, we start well, we want to start fast, it’s what we work on.

“We’ve gone away from that, the other day we had a chance to turn it down the side, we don’t, we go into Eli, Eli gives the ball away, and then they turn it down the side of us.

“It’s margins in this league and you get punished.

“Now we have to do what we do, we scored a goal, we’re front-footed, aggressive early on, turned it in behind them, get a corner, get a goal, bang, that’s the margins, that's what we do.

“We play a certain way, we have a certain ethos, we have a certain mantra here that we demand.