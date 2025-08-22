Town chief felt midfielder was hard done by to miss out against Posh and Bantams

Walsh restored to the starting line-up for Wigan clash

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield felt that midfielder Liam Walsh had been unlucky to miss out on a place in the starting line-up for Town’s recent two League matches after he was restored to the team ahead of the 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Having begun alongside George Saville for the opening League One contest against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month and going on to play 80 minutes of the 1-0 victory, the former Coventry City player and Everton youngster was then dropped to the bench for the following contest at Peterborough United, Shandon Baptiste coming into partner the Northern Ireland international in the hub of Luton’s midfield, Walsh having the final 20 minutes at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Starting in the Carabao Cup exit at Coventry City, the former England youth international was then among the substitutes once more for the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City, coming on just after the hour mark for Saville this time, as he was brought back into the side when Wigan Athletic were the visitors to Kenilworth Road in midweek.

Liam Walsh on the ball for the Hatters against Wigan on Tuesday night - pic: Liam Smith

Walsh showed just what he can bring to the team as well, scampering to the touch-line on nine minutes to regain an overhit corner and having exchanged passes with Kal Naismith, sent over a left-footed cross that saw Saville arrive on cue to volley into the net for what was the only goal of the game. He went on to impress during the 90 minutes, making five key passes in the contest, as he enjoyed a success rate of just under 90 percent when on the ball.

Out of possession, Walsh also caught the eye, with two clearances, also making a vital late challenge just outside his own area in the closing stages as well, as he showed his newfound disciplined approach by timing it to perfection and preventing the Latics from getting an opportunity to try and score a late, late leveller.

Speaking about the midfielder who has now played 33 matches for the club since joining last summer, Bloomfield felt he probably had deserved to play more this term, saying: “He’s a top player isn’t he and probably hardly done by to not play after the Wimbledon game, but Shandon is also a very, very good footballer and Sav does other bits of his game that compliments those too.

"I thought Walshy was top, a couple of cheap giveaways which was the only times he gave it away and we nearly got punished for, but I love what Walshy stands for. He went to Coventry last week and he was one of the best players on the pitch, the warm up at Peterborough when he helped Shandon and Sav get ready for the game. At the end he’s put in a real big fifty-fifty for us, a block on the edge of the box when I think Jonny Smith tried to come inside to shoot. I think a lot of Walshy, I think he’s been great since we’ve been here.”

With Walsh in the side, the midfielder was at the hub of everything good for the Hatters, getting on the ball whenever possible, as although they were almost caught out in the first period, the second half saw Town move it well through the lines, as they were just slightly lacking in the final third. On his side’s display in possession, Bloomfield added: “I think there were more forward passes, more events in the final third, more nearly moments for us to get two or three at home, there were some nice signs.

"Again we’re still working towards that team and there’s lot of understanding that we’re trying with the group. I thought there were some good moments, we’re still trying to find that balance between attack and defence. At times in the first half we were too attacking and left ourselves open to the transition, so we’ll have to look at that back, when are we a single pivot, when are we pushing one of our pivots on to become another attacking body, but does that leave us open? So lots that we need to keep working on.”