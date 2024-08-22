Town chief happy to talk up 'immense' centre half Mengi despite ongoing speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Defender produces brilliant display at Fratton Park

​Luton boss Rob Edwards was happy to talk up the outstanding efforts of defender Teden Mengi during Town’s goalless draw at Portsmouth on Saturday, despite ongoing speculation regarding his future.

The centre half, like the rest of the Hatters’ back-line, hadn’t been at his best during the 4-1 defeat to Burnley at Kenilworth Road on the opening night of the season, the Clarets taking advantage of some poor marking and pressing to hand out a heavy defeat. However, Mengi was quickly back to his best at Fratton Park as Town earned their first point of the season, although did play his part in the visitors being reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When both he and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski dithered over a goal kick, looking to find a way through the Pompey press, the pair were warned by referee John Busby to quicken up proceedings. Having done the same moments later, it was the Belgian who saw yellow, despite Mengi actually standing over the ball at the time, as the stopper was then sent off shortly afterwards, picking up a second caution for a rash foul outside his area.

Luton defender Teden Mengi - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

A man light for over an hour, Mengi and the rest of Town’s back-line kept out the hosts' forwards, as last year’s Bobbers Travel Away Player of the Season made three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances, while in the closing stages, and with Tom Holmes on for Amari’i Bell, he covered around brilliantly when the Hatters’ debutant was caught out by a ball forward, to eat up the ground and prevent any attempts on replacement keeper James Shea’s goal.

Although Mengi has been linked with moves elsewhere during the summer transfer window, those noises no doubt bound to increase until the deadline passes next Friday, and a starring performance like this doing nothing to dampen those rumours, Edwards was eager to discuss the ex-Manchester United youngster’s display, saying: Let’s talk about it, he was brilliant. it’s good that he’s put stuff into practise from Monday. There were elements on Monday that he didn’t quite get right and today he did and that shows an intelligent footballer, someone who’s looking to learn. Today he was immense.”

​