Town chief hopes Jones brings his Guyana goalscoring form back to the Hatters

Winger features twice for Golden Jaguars

Town manager Matt Bloomfield hopes that recent signing Izzy Jones can bring his goalscoring form for Guyana back to the Hatters when he returns from international duty this week.

The 25-year-old bagged a hat-trick in the Golden Jaguars’ Concacaf Gold Cup preliminary stage first leg 3-2 victory over Guatemala last week, before playing the full 90 minutes in the second leg on Tuesday evening, only for Guyana to lose 2-0 at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala City. La Bicolor took control early on as Rubio Rubín scored after 11 minutes, while Erick Lemus found the net with 14 minutes to go as they triumphed 4-3 on aggregate to ensure qualification for this summer’s Gold Cup group stages.

Jones will now return to Kenilworth Road and be in contention for this weekend’s crucial trip to Hull City, as having started the last seven Championship games for the Hatters before heading away on international duty, Bloomfield said: “Izzy’s got his hat-trick, so it’s really great for the club for our boys to be away and to be playing games. Since we’ve gone to three at the back and Izzy’s been wingback, I think Izzy’s been fantastic, he’s really got the bit between his teeth.

Isaiah Jones scored a hat-trick for Guyana at the weekend - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"We knew he was a top performer for the level and I think it was probably a big move for him coming down from Middlesbrough, moving his family down and it took him a couple of games to adapt, but I think he looks in great form. He’s fit, he’s been up and down (the wing) and against Middlesbrough he was fantastic, and that’s the boy we want back. He’s gone away and got himself some goals and we hope he can carry that form through to Saturday at Hull.”