Town chief hopes Luton defender gets to make his senior debut for Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McGuinness in the squad to face Finland and England

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton boss Rob Edwards hopes that centre half Mark McGuinness gets to make his senior Republic of Ireland debut this week after injury ruined his chances of doing so last month.

The 23-year-old, who has represented his country at U16s level right up until the U21s, for whom he made 13 appearances for, his last appearance a 4-1 loss to Italy in a Euro U21 Championship qualifier back in June 2022, was called up by head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson for their Nations League matches against Finland and Greece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he rolled his ankle during training with the Irish squad and had to return to Kenilworth Road, but was able to feature in the Hatters' clash against Watford when the Championship resumed. He has gone on to not miss a minute as Luton took on Sunderland, Coventry City, West Bromwich Albion, former side Cardiff and then Middlesbrough on Saturday, meaning the centre half’s fitness should no longer be an issue this time round.

Mark McGuinness looks to get on the ball for the Hatters - pic: Clive Mason/Getty Images

It means McGuinness could now get his debut when Ireland host Finland in their Nations League clash in Dublin tomorrow, kick-off 7.45pm, and then travel to Wembley Stadium to face England on Sunday (5pm). Asked just what it would mean, Edwards said of the centre half, who has played 13 times for Town since his club record move from Wales back in August, saying: “It’ll be great for him, it’s well deserved.

"He’s another one who’s growing and growing and getting better and better all the time. It was a nice one for him the other day against his former club, to get a clean sheet and a victory, another good performance for him. I’m pleased for him with the call-up and hopefully it works out now where he can get that time on the pitch as it would be a really proud moment for him.”

The defender has every chance of playing now with captain Seamus Coleman and fellow defender Shane Duffy withdrawing from the squad due to injury, meaning Wolves' Matt Doherty has been recalled, with Everton's Jake O'Brien and Southampton's Ryan Manning included as well. McGuinness himself is desperate to feature, as speaking before the call-up was announced, adding: “Unfortunately it didn’t quite work out last time, but there’s some good games coming up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I picked up an injury just before the first game, but I worked hard afterwards to get back. It’s been a goal for me for a while. I’ve played from 16s throughout the ages with the Republic of Ireland, so the senior call-up was a really proud moment for me and my family.”

Squad – Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City). Defenders: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Jake O’Brien (Everton), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City), Ryan Manning (Southampton).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion). Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).