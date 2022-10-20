Harry Cornick moves forward against QPR on Saturday

Attacker Harry Cornick is still a ‘big player’ for the Hatters this term according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 27-year-old has made been restricted to just nine league outings so far, injuries playing their part in his unavailability, with only two starts from the opening 14 Championship games, that at Burnley and Coventry City.

He had been used off the bench a further six times, before Tuesday night’s trip to Norwich City, when he began upfront alongside Carlton Morris.

Cornick, who found the net 13 times last term, went close to first goal of the season at Carrow Road, just unable to stretch to reach Morris’s cross in, while cutting on to his left foot to try and find a team-mate when breaking away on the right, before being replaced in the second half by Cameron Jerome.

The former Bournemouth youngster does have two assists to his name though, as after setting up close friend Morris against the Sky Blues, he then helped wrap the game up on Saturday against QPR, picking out Luke Freeman to tap home from close range.

Speaking after the 3-1 win over the R’s, Jones said: “Harry had a real impact when he came on.