Town chief insists defensive reinforcements means things are 'starting to come together' for Luton

Hatters are finally able to select a back three of centre halves

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town boss Rob Edwards insisted that finally having some fit defenders available to him means things are ‘finally starting to come together’ after the Hatters defeated Cardiff City 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

In recent weeks, Luton have been without Teden Mengi, Amari’i Bell, Mads Andersen, Reece Burke and Reuell Walters for a number of matches, with Alfie Doughty and Tom Holmes then suspended for the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion too. It has meant that wingback Daiki Hashioka has had to drop into the back three on a number of occasions, as did Walters before his injury, with Doughty even doing so during the 3-0 victory against Watford recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with Mengi, Bell and Doughty all starting on Wednesday evening, Holmes fit enough for the bench too, it allowed Town to produce a solid display against the Bluebirds, as they ground out a third clean sheet of the campaign. With only Burke, Andersen and Walters unlikely to feature in Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough, then on how much it helps finally being able to select some round pegs in round holes, Edwards said: “It does, it helps and when they’re on their game as well, being aggressive, the pressing and covering is good, it’s starting to come together.

Teden Mengi gets to grips with Chris Willock during Luton's 1-0 win over Cardiff - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"Hopefully we can keep people fit as it allows us to keep playing the way we are and try to keep improving as well, but it certainly helps doesn’t it. It was a good performance, it was solid, but still aggressive and we’re really starting to get that side of it now. We’re able now to press and be aggressive but cover the right space and areas and having people back helps with that. At home now that’s four really good performances in a row.”

It wasn’t just defensive options that Edwards had available to him, as he opted to rest Elijah Adebayo for Jacob Brown, who bagged the only goal of the game on 57 minutes, heading home Doughty’s corner. Adebayo then came on for the final half an hour, while with Shandon Baptiste replacing Tahith Chong soon afterwards and Marvelous Nakamba on for Tom Krauß late on, it showed the depth that Edwards finally has available to him further forward too.

He admitted it gave him plenty to think about during the 90 minutes, continuing: “There was some real strength there on the side which allows us to either freshen it up, or to use. There were loads going through my head during the game, anyone could have come on at any stage. I was thinking, do we need Cauley’s (Woodrow) energy? Or do I need Holmesy to come on and give us a bit more height?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe shove Amari’i to wingback, get some more control with Walshy (Liam Walsh), or Pelly’s (Mpanzu) energy. There were lots of options that I could have done, but I think it was just three changes that we made. We felt it was the right call. It’s pretty nice to be able to bring on Eli, Shandon, Marvelous, it was good.”

On the impact of Adebayo, who was superb in his role when leading the line after coming on for Brown, Edwards added: “Good wasn’t he. It was nice, it’s great to be able to do that. He was excellent in training yesterday, Eli was ill so he wasn't in on Monday, but he responded really well. We made a bit of a change, he understood the rationale, came on, made a big impact so that’s what you want.”