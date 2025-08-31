Town chief is 'open-minded' to young midfielder leaving Kenilworth Road

Serie A club reportedly looking at Fanne

Town manager Matt Bloomfield remains ‘open-minded’ about the possibility of midfielder Lamine Fane leaving the club ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 21-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road from Swedish side AIK last summer, only joining permanently in January though after finishing his domestic season first. Having played 13 times as the Hatters found themselves relegated out of the Championship, Fanne scored a double in the opening friendly victory over Boreham Wood, only to then suffer a concussion injury when Town were out in Slovenia which meant he missed a large part of the pre-season preparations, eventually returning when it was drawing to a close.

Coming off the bench for the opening night’s 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon and the following 2-0 success at Peterborough United, Fanne went on to start Luton’s 1-0 Carabao Cup exit at Coventry and the 2-1 loss to Bradford City, replaced after 67 minutes at Valley Parade. Named among the substitutes for the 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic, the Senegal-born player then wasn’t included in the match-day squad for the 1-0 loss to Cardiff City last weekend.

It was the same again on Saturday, not involved as Luton triumphed 3-0 at Burton Albion, with the trio of Marvelous Nakamba, Cauley Woodrow and Tom Holmes all absent too, meaning youngsters Jake Richards and Christian Chigozie got the nod. Fanne has been linked with a number of clubs this summer, with TeamTalk journalist Rudy Galetti claiming Serie A side Cremonese are demonstrating a desire to bring him to the Stadio Giovanni Zini as writing on his X page, he said: “EXCL Cremonese remain in the race for Lamine Fanne. No advanced talks with Luton yet, but the Italian side is showing the strongest interest in him. One to watch until the end of the transfer session.”

Asked about the chances of Fanne moving on during the window, speaking at the Pirelli Stadium yesterday, Bloomfield said: “We’re open-minded with what’s going on with the group. I think it’s really important that we get the right balance come the end of the window and every player has their price. Because we got relegated into the league we’re in, there's certain players that are going to want to play elsewhere, there’s going to be certain players that are desired elsewhere, that’s par the course and it could be an interesting 48 hours.”