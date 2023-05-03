Town chief jokes he might have to put Lockyer upfront as Luton defender scores yet again

Town manager Rob Edwards joked that he may have to play star defender Tom Lockyer upfront after he made it two goals in two games during the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers on Monday night.

Having been on target when Luton hit back from 1-0 down to triumph 2-1 over Middlesbrough the week before, the Welsh international was at it again at Ewood Park to put his side in front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much of the hard work was done by leading marksman Carlton Morris, the forward holding up play and then swivelling on to his left foot to deliver a perfect cross that was glanced home by Lockyer, the first time in his career he has ever scored in successive league matches.

Speaking afterwards, Edwards said of Luton’s centre half, who was named in the Championship’s best XI recently: “I might have to stick him upfront, watch out Carlton and Eli (Elijah Adebayo), Cauley (Woodrow), Joe (Tayor), Locks is coming for you!

"He’s done really well, two brilliant headers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Carlton’s assist was so good.

"He was really controlled there, managed it really well and then the quality on his delivery was begging to get a little flick on it and it was a goal.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

"A fantastic assist, but Tom in the right place at the right time, two games in a row, was brilliant."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team-mate Luke Berry continued: “Two in two for him, crikey, since he’s been in the Team of the Year, that’s nice!

"He’s been brilliant, that’s not what he’s really recognised for, he’s recognised for doing what he does, clean sheets and putting his body on the line, so it’s brilliant he’s added that.”

Town almost doubled their lead from the head of another of their defenders, Sonny Bradley, who almost exclusively finds the net when the Hatters are live on Sky, diverting against the bar from close range.

The woodwork did go on to save Luton though, Sammie Szmodics almost blowing the roof off the stadium when his thunderous volley crashed against the frame of the goal in stoppage time, as Edwards added: “We could have easily got a second, but you could argue so could they.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were a few things we could have done differently, but it was a fantastic strike from Szmodics that hit the bar and bounced down.

"We hit the bar before that and had a few things, scrambles, Bez’s chance.