Town chief Jones wants long-time target Doughty to add competition as he looks to utilise Bell's talents even further

New Town signing Alfie Doughty in action for Stoke City

Town’s first summer signing of the transfer window, Alfie Doughty, has been brought in to add competition to the Hatters’ back-line and also utilise Amari’i Bell’s talents even further following the departure of Kal Naismith last month.

Naismith’s exit to Championship rivals Bristol City had left the Hatters’ short of left-footed defenders, until the 22-year-old joined on a permanent deal from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

Primarily a wing-back, Doughty’s arrive could see Bell, who had a terrific first campaign at Kenilworth Road, pushed forward on the left flank, as speaking to the club’s official website, Jones said: “We wanted to strengthen in that area.

"Amari’i Bell has done really well for us, but adding Alfie gives us even more flexibility and potency on the left-hand-side.

“He’s young, he’s hungry, he’s nowhere near his ceiling and he’s a typical Luton signing really, a real good Luton signing in terms of getting him at the right age, working with him and making him better.

“He’s quick, really attack-minded and it is what we want to be about this year.

"We were last year, but we want to be stronger coming out of this window than we were last window, and with us losing Kal Naismith, it is important we strengthen that area.

“Signing Alfie means we can utilise Amari’i’s strengths better, while adding real competition.

"It’s a real good signing for us.”

Doughty has played a number of times in the second tier since coming through the ranks at Charlton, featuring for Stoke and also Cardiff during a loan move last term.

He is a player that Jones has been after for a lengthy period too, adding: “He is one we wanted to add.

“We want to keep adding quality and we’ve watched Alfie for a number of years.

"We did try to get him prior but just missed out on him, so the time is right now.

He’s got good experience, having played in the Championship during his teens.