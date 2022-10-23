Town's Gabe Osho applauds the Luton fans after being sent off against Watford

Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled defender Gabe Osho as ‘stupid’ after he was sent off late on in this afternoon’s 4-0 defeat at Watford.

The 24-year-old, who had only just come back from missing the last four games due to injury, replaced Sonny Bradley at the interval with the Hatters already trailing 2-0.

Two more goals for the hosts meant the result was already beyond the visitors, before with seven minutes to go, Osho, having been challenged when trying to break forward, then went diving in on Ken Sema on the touchline to be given his marching orders by Bobby Madley.

A first straight red of his career followed for Osho, who was given a verbal volley from his manager as he trudged down the tunnel, with the boss saying afterwards: “I’m disappointed, we spoke about discipline, he’s a young boy, the game’s done, it’s dead, he doesn’t need to give the referee a decision.

“Whether it is a red or not, he’s just come back from injury, he’s learning his trade, to do that is just stupid and we’ll deal with that.”

Town defender Tom Lockyer was surprised to see Osho make such a tackle, as he continued: “Gabe’s gutted, I didn’t see the incident myself, but for the big calls the ref got most of them right.

"For the little ones it felt like they were getting a bit more than us, but I spoke to Gabe and I don’t think he’s got too many complaints with it.

"I’m a bit shocked as that’s not the type of player Gabe is and I thought he did really well when he came on second half.

"The changes of shape really helped us with going up against their front three and we were just building into the game until the third goal.

“Gabe will only be disappointed with that, but he's still young and he’ll have to learn from that.

"I think the most frustrating thing from that now is a little lapse of concentration, little bit of madness and we've lost him for three games.”

Referee Madley, a former top flight official, had a mixed game at times, opting to book Sonny Bradley in the first half for what was a perfectly executed sliding challenge, as Jones added: “I’ve got to be honest with you, we didn't lose out on a refereeing decision today, but you're starting not to know the rules anymore now.

“He got the ball, it should have been our throw-in and he gets booked for it.

“I think it was something to do with the aggressive manner he went in, then (Craig) Cathcart puts in a great challenge.

"The aggression was outrageous, but it was a great challenge, puts it into the stands, so I have no idea what the rules are anymore, I don’t.