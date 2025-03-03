Town chief labels McGuinness's decision to play through the pain as a 'big moment' for the Hatters

Centre half stays on to help Luton see out a crucial victory

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield felt the determination from centre half Mark McGuinness not to give into the injury he suffered during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Portsmouth can be seen as a ‘big moment’ for the club.

The 24-year-old had been an ever present in the league since arriving from Cardiff City in the summer, starting all 31 matches, until missing the derby day 2-0 loss to Watford due to an ankle issue just over seven days ago. Still not quite ready to start against Pompey at the weekend, he was deemed fit enough to make the bench, introduced with the Hatters 1-0 ahead and 21 minutes of the contest remaining.

However, with six minutes remaining, he suffered another injury when deep in opposition territory as hold his ankle, he could barely make his way into position to resume his defensive duties, a rueful and resigned look on his face showing the severity of the problem. Danish centre half Mads Andersen was being readied on the bench to replace the Wales international, but with team-mate Kal Naismith urging him to draw all on of his powers of recovery, McGuinness was able to get through the final six minutes, plus the same amount of stoppage time and help Town keep their south coast opponents out to seal with was a priceless three points in the battle to stay up.

Luton defender Mark McGuinness applauds Town's fans at the full time whistle - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking afterwards, Bloomfield was eager to highlight his defender’s mindset, saying: “He came on, got a knock, we thought we had to take him off, got Mads ready, but it felt like a big moment the fact that he was limping but wanted to stay on. That’s the kind of character that Macca is. Again, I’m not getting too high with all this praise of the lads, there’s loads of work to do, but when someone’s struggling like that, but refusing to come off, I don’t want to come off, I want to stay on and help my mates see it through, it’s big. He’s a big character, he’s a big leader who cares, Macca cares a lot. So it was nice for him to stay on and do that for the group.”

It wasn’t just McGuinness that earned praise from his manager, but all of Town’s replacements who came on throughout the second period. January addition Millenic Alli took over from Jacob Brown first, just before the hour mark, helping the ball stick upfront that bit better, before McGuinness came on with Zack Nelson, Alfie Doughty and Liam Walsh both leaving the field.

Late on Elijah Adebayo had the final minute or so of stoppage time, with the striker bravely beating keeper Nicolas Schmid to a ball forward and then fouling defender Regan Poole as he looked to start one final attack. An encouraged Bloomfield continued: “It just felt like we needed some fresh legs on the pitch. Zack is a boy that I trust, a boy that’s going to be a big player for us in the future of this football club.

"Clicker’s (Jordan Clark) not played loads of football recently and it was a consideration whether we take him off, but he’s got his goal and it just felt like we needed some fresh legs. Walshy hadn’t done anything wrong, it just felt like Zack could maybe get to stuff that maybe some tired legs weren’t quite getting to and that was the thinking behind most of the changes really, to get fresh legs on the pitch.

"I thought all the finishers contributed really well, none more so than big E at the end, big Eli, coming on. Little moments like that, he’s only on the pitch for a few minutes but to head that one, to chase in the corner, give away a cynical foul near the goal-line, that’s such huge moments. Players like Eli have been massive players for our football club and we want them to be massive players for the future of our football club too. So all the finishers that came on contributed in a big way. It’s a squad game, so really pleased for the whole group.”

With Town having gone on a 12-match winless run prior to the contest, Bloomfield in charge of eight of them, the manner in which they stood strong during a second 45 minutes that saw Pompey throw everything at them, boosted the manager’s belief that his side’s desire to escape the drop was still there for all to see.

He stated: “I think football is also about moments and momentum. We had some big moments against Sheffield United that didn’t go in our favour and we came out on the wrong side of a loss, but it didn’t threaten the belief that I had that we had it in us again. Sometimes you’ve got to dig in as a group and fight and find out how deep you can dig. When the backs are against the walls a little bit second half, the boys stuck together. It’s not as if we’re talking about countless missed chances, we’re not, we’re talking about maybe one from one header, but the boys defended and they wanted it.

"We spoke before the game, we felt like the team that wanted it the most would come out and win today, that’s what I said to the boys and I felt like our boys wanted it. The desire was there, the ground duels were there, it’s so important, the nothing moments in football that can swing it in your favour when you win more of those duels. Being brilliant at the basics is so important, and the boys were brilliant at the basics today and we got our rewards.”

Bloomfield could also understand why his players defended so deep from the start of the second period, as they clung on to what was a precious one goal advantage throughout the second 45 minutes. It was almost wiped out when an unmarked Connor Ogilvie arrived on cue to meet Christian Saydee’s inch perfect cross in the final stages, only to somehow direct his header off target from just six yards out. When the cross came in, the Town chief admitted he was thinking the worst, adding: “My heart sank.

"We’ve had moments in the last few weeks where we’ve had big chances and they’ve not gone for us, big moments have not gone for us and we’ve been punished for that. It does take moments in football, the game is about moments and I felt like we possibly could have had a penalty, possibly could have created more and gone 2-0 ahead. But we didn't and at 1-0, when you haven't won for a little while, it’s natural that there are going to be little moments. At some point we needed something to go for us, Thomas (Kaminski) hasn't really had much to do, but Ogilvie’s a good threat in the air.

"He’s played a load of games and scored some good goals, but fortunately for us we had a moment. I was joining in with the crowd at one point urging us to get up the pitch, I knew what they were thinking, but when you’ve been a while without a win you can understand why we want to defend what’s behind us. Portsmouth rallied second half, used the slope and stuck it on us a little bit. They got it out wide, changed formation, but we defended our goal. There was one chance, but apart from that, I felt we defended our goal excellently.”