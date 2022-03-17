Town chief lauds Berry's intelligence as midfielder bags a brace in Lilywhites victory

Luke Berry manages to flick his shot past Preston keeper Daniel Iversen on Wednesday night

Luton boss Nathan Jones described midfielder Luke Berry as one of the ‘most intelligent’ players around after he scored a first half brace during Wednesday night’s 4-0 win over Preston North End.

Following the disappointment of Sunday’s 2-1 reverse to QPR, Berry was one of four changes to the side, team-mate Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu missing out through injury, and he ensured any hangover was lifted after just nine minutes, left completely unmarked to sidefoot home after Elijah Adebayo had taken the attentions of two defenders away from him.

Once Fred Onyedinma had made it 2-0, Berry then added a third three minutes before the break, producing a wonderfully impudent finish, somehow dangling his leg almost behind him to flick a shot beyond a puzzled visiting keeper Daniel Iversen and into the net.

Speaking about the efforts of a player who he signed from Cambridge United during his first spell in charge back in August 2017, Jones said: “It’s timing, momentum and then the ball, if he was already in there and static he wouldn’t have done it, but his timing, it’s Luke Berry and that’s what he does superbly well.

"With the greatest respect, he’s not the quickest player in history, but he’s one of the most intelligent and that’s why he’s a chameleon.

"That’s why he adapts to every level he has because of his cleverness and his adaptability and his ability as he’s a wonderful footballer.”

Berry's goals were his sixth and seventh of the season, coming from just 14 appearances due to injuries, and his first in the league since the 5-0 win over Coventry in September.

It took him to 21 goals in 136 matches for the club, as team-mate Peter Kioso added: "That’s what you get with Luke Berry.

"Bezza’s just an amazing player, he’s an amazing guy as well, that’s the best thing about him.

"He loves some goals, always in the box, so I’m very happy for him.