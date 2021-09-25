Town chief left to rue missed opportunities against Bournemouth

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones knows his side must start taking their chances following a 2-1 defeat against title favourites Bournemouth this afternoon.

With the scores goalless at the Vitality Stadium, the Hatters had a wonderful opportunity when Harry Cornick squared the ball across the box for Elijah Adebayo

However, with the goal at his mercy, Adebayo, who netted twice against Swansea last weekend, could only somehow send the ball against his standing foot and way, way over the bar, much to the delight of the home fans.

Moments later they were celebrating themselves, as rather than find themselves ahead, Luton were having to chase a game on the road again, Philip Billing showing how it should be done, volleying home Ryan Christie’s cross from close range.

Dominic Solanke then added a second just after the half hour to further rub salt in the wounds, as Jones said: “I thought we started brilliantly, I’ve accepted responsibility in there, tactically, but for 20 minutes we were excellent, we were outstanding.

"We moved the ball well, moved into good areas, we pressed well, we had a glorious chance, gilt-edged chance, you’ve got to score them in the Championship.

"If you score that then yes, it's an entirely different game as you’re not chasing the game at 2-0 down.

"Then Elijah has another chance when he presses the keeper and then out of nothing they really get two chances and take it.

"We leave Solanke free six, seven yards out, he doesn't miss those and Billing drifts off the back of Gabe (Osho) who had a bit of a job to do today and it’s a bit of a learning curve, because we had far more chances than them, better territory, just couldn't get that goal.

"They have quality and I can't say they defended better than us, because we probably had the same chances as them, if not better, but the trouble was we didn't take ours.”

After the break, the Hatters dominated proceedings, pulling one back through Lloyd Kelly’s own goal and might have had an equaliser, Adebayo heading wide late on, with keeper Mark Travis also saving from Kal Naismith twice.

A rueful Jones added “Our xG (expected goals) is top three, we should be top three if we take our chances, but we’re conceding every chance.

"Blackburn, two-nil away, the first two chances Blackburn had, until we went gung-ho, the only two chances they had and they’re 2-0 up.

"We can't keep doing that, in away games, home games, any games, and we’re having enough chances to win plenty of games.

"It's not like we’re nicking a goal and having to defend it, so maybe we’ll have to start doing that, start shutting up shop and trying to nick a goal.

"We were defensively disciplined, we pressed them well, won the ball, broke, had a great chance and if we don’t take that then that’s what happens.

"But second half I can't fault them.