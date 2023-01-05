Town chief might not recall Luton loanees even if they're struggling for regular game time

Hatter winger Dion Pereira has struggled for game time at Bradford City recently

Luton boss Rob Edwards may opt to let Town’s players who are struggling for game time while out on loan remain at their clubs in a bid to fight for their places.

The Hatters recalled Elliot Thorpe from Burton Albion in the week after the former Spurs midfielder featured just seven times for the Brewers, making one start.

Advertisement

It has been a similar story for Aribim Pepple at Grimsby Town, as the former Calgary FC frontman has had 11 league outings, but only one of them has come from the start, although he has played four matches in the Mariners’ various cup clashes.

Winger Dion Pereira is another one who has found like difficult recently too, as although playing 16 games in all competitions for Bradford City, scoring once, he hasn’t started any of the Bantams last seven League Two outings, his last involvement from the first whistle coming back on October 29.

Although Edwards will run the rule over all of Luton’s players who are out on loan, it might be that they are left to battle it out in their current surroundings, as he said: “We’ll look at every individual on a case by case basis.

"Sometimes loans, even if they’re tough and they’re not playing as much, that can be a good thing.

Advertisement

"You’ve got to go and fight, you’ve got to find a way to get into the team as nothing’s handed to you in football.

"You’ve got to earn everything, you’ve got to earn it, so we always try to look at what the right thing is for that individual, what’s going on at that football club and see if that helps us and that individual player.

Advertisement

"We’re always talking about all of those lads that are out on loan, monitoring what’s going on, obviously now with it being in January, there’s maybe one of two opportunities to have a look at what’s going on.

"But again, I’ll say sometimes the right thing is to stay and fight as well.”

Advertisement

Things are going well for Town’s duo at Fleetwood Town though, with Carlos Mendes Gomes the shining light, having scored six times in 20 appearances for the Cod Army.

Striker Admiral Muskwe is also over the injuries that have kept him out for three months, scoring two in his last two matches, to make it three goals in 10 matches.

Advertisement

Edwards added: “A couple of penalties for him which is great, so that’s really good for him.