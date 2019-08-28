Town chief overjoyed with Jervis's contribution in City triumph

Luton boss Graeme Jones was quick to praise the display from striker Jake Jervis during the Hatters’ 3-0 win at Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup last night.

The 27-year-old was starting his first game for the club in over a year after a difficult time since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in January 2018, plus a tough spell on loan with AFC Wimbledon last season.

He topped off an impressive display with an excellent first goal for the club on 70 minutes, taking Luke Berry's wonderful pass and then coolly beating keeper Joe Day for the Hatters’ third goal of a brilliant night in Wales.

On Jervis’s inclusion, Jones said: “Jake has been an excellent professional.

“I treat everybody the same because, in football, we all think we’ve got the answers, but football’s not played on paper, football’s played out there on the pitch.

“Jake was ready tonight.

"He played every pre-season game and I thought he contributed massively, not just as a threat from an attacking point of view, but he’s 6ft 5 and he’s winning headers in the space against a really big, robust Cardiff team from set plays.

“People will talk about the pretty stuff in how we kept the ball and moved it, but there was another side to us that I really, really liked and Jake was part of that.”

Captain Alan Sheehan, himself back in the side and on the scoresheet, was another impressed by the performance of his team-mate.

He said: “What a pass by Bezza. I think that started with the keeper. We played out, a good pass by Bezza and Jervo’s a big, athletic guy and not played a lot of games.

"He’s been in and out on loan, but, one thing I’ve got to say is his attitude has been brilliant.

"He’s a great lad, he works hard and they’re the type of people that we want around Luton Town.

"Fair play to Jervo, I’m really happy for him.”

For Jervis himself, he appears to be relishing the opportunity to work under Jones, after finding his game time severely limited at Kenilworth Road since joining.

He added: He’s very particular about the little things and it’s helped to improve my game.

"It's about getting into position when we’re defending, as well as going forward, so he’s helped me improve them.

"I kept doing my extras and kept my face in and around the place so I could be involved, like tonight.

"As the manager said, from pre-season, we’re still implementing what we do, and now we’re starting to get it and it’s starting to show."