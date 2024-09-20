Town chief praises Hatters skipper for his reaction to being dropped at Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Rob Edwards has hailed the reaction of striker Carlton Morris after he was dropped to the bench for Luton’s trip to Millwall last Saturday.

Having started the Hatters’ previous 26 league and cup games dating back to the 1-1 Premier League draw with Burnley on January 12 in which he scored the last gasp equaliser at Turf Moor, going on to net seven more goals in that time, when the teams were announced at the Den, the 28-year-old was named among the substitutes, one of three changes made by Edwards from the 2-1 defeat to QPR before the international break.

Team-mate Elijah Adebayo kept his place as the visitors’ out and out striker, flanked by Tahith Chong and Jordan Clark, while Teden Mengi and Liam Walsh were also in, Shandon Baptiste and Reuell Walters absent with injury and illness. Morris still came on to play his part in the 1-0 victory, replacing Adebayo with around 20 minutes to play for his 100th outing in a Luton shirt, and asked how the Town captain has been in training this week, Edwards said: “Carlton’s great, he’s a proper bloke and he’s a team player.

Hatters striker Carlton Morris was dropped to the bench against Millwall - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"Like every player they want to play, but he’s been brilliant, reacted in the way I knew he would as he’s a top person and a top professional. What we’ve got now, there’s difficult decisions as we’ve got a lot of strength in depth and he’s reacted as I knew a top professional would by working extremely hard and being brilliant around the place.”

Asked why it was that he went with Adebayo to take on the Lions, the forward getting very little change up against an imposing home defence containing Japhet Tanganga and Jake Cooper, the latter replaced at half time by Shaun Hutchinson, and any real protection from referee Josh Smith either, with one attempt on goal that was deflected during the 69 minutes he was on for, Edwards continued: “I’m not going to go into too much detail, I just think there’s reasons and rationale why we make these decisions and they’re very, very difficult.

“Every player is an individual, they’ve all got different skill sets. They’re not exactly the same, but if you talk about Eli now, all right, people will talk about, he’s missed a few chances and things like that, but he’s been in the right position to take the chances. He’s worked extremely hard, he’s pressed really, really well, been difficult to play against and he’s not done a lot wrong at all.

"Neither has Carlton, you can say the same with him really. He’s missed one or two chances, been in good areas, but we felt like playing with Chongy and Clicker for a couple of reasons, we felt the pockets they could find themselves in could hurt Millwall and they did a bit in the first half. Then as the game got scrappy it got a bit more difficult. So we just felt tactically it was the right thing for those two.

"They’re really difficult decisions. We love Carlton and Eli to bits, there’ll be games where they both play and times where I might have to make a difficult decision and one of them gets the nod for different reasons, but both are real team players. Whoever we put out there we’ve got full trust and faith in them as we love them and they’ve delivered for us so many times over the last couple of years since we’ve been here. It’s never nice disappointing people, it’s the hardest bit of the job along with losing games, but the good thing is we’ve got a really motivated group that all want to play and those two are no different.”

With Chong producing the kind of performance that he showed in the second half of the Premier League season for the Hatters, constantly bursting forward with the ball to lead Town’s charge upfield and going close to a goal himself, rattling the inside of the post in the first period, as on his efforts, Edwards added: “I thought he got in some real good positions and looked a real threat. He was unlucky with his snapshot, turn and volley, he picked up some really good pockets, drove and ran and got at them, especially in that first half.

"There were still one or two moments in the second half, it was just a bit more difficult to really get as much rhythm. That’s why I was disappointed at the end of the game as I felt we showed enough to maybe get that second and take the game away from them, continue to try and play the way we wanted to and not give them that incentive or allow them to feel they were still in the game. But that’s credit to them, they kept breaking the game up and it was hard for us to get the rhythm, but I thought Chongy and Clicker in those positions were really effective.”