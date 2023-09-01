Town chief ready to welcome global TV audience to a 'gritty' Kenilworth Road

The new Bobbers Stand will welcome Premier League football this evening - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Luton boss Rob Edwards can’t wait to showcase a ‘gritty’ Kenilworth Road to a global audience when the Hatters entertain West Ham United this evening.

The Hatters’ clash against the Irons, which kicks off at 8pm, is being broadcast live on Sky Sports, as football followers will get the chance to see the 118-year old stadium in all its glory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Town have had to spend £13m to get their home ready to host a top flight contest, which has included completely rebuilding the Bobbers Stand, which will now house all the extra media requirements.

More importantly, an extra 1,000 seats have been added to boost the attendance to over 11,000, as giving a flavour of what to expect ahead of a first top flight game since 1992, Edwards said: “It’s tight, it’s gritty, it’s not as glamorous as a lot of the new stadiums that everyone sees around the world now.

“There has been changes now, but before these last couple of months it was the same as 35 years ago.

“So, they’re going to see an older stadium with new elements, but it’s tight, it’s compact, it’s intense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hopefully we can perform well to make sure our supporters are in their full voice for the full duration of the game as well.

“It is going to be different to any other stadium.

"It’s tighter, there’s not as much room and you’ll see some lads doing warm-up routines in the corridors.

"That’s fine, but there has to be improvements.

“We’ve gone up to a level now where there’s certain standards and things we needed to adhere to, in terms of the Premier League and what it needs to be.

“But it’s the same old Kenny for us and we’ve got to make sure that we’re really difficult to play against at home.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With so much going on to spruce up the stadium then asked if he had been involved with any of the alterations, Edwards added: “I didn’t need to, all I need is a dressing room, I’m happy with that.

"We’ve got our office, so I’m not asking for too much, I’m a pretty simple guy.

"There’s lots of things changed though, almost everything.

"Whether it’s a wall here or a door there, toilets around the corner, something else has been opened up for an interview room, too many to say.