Town chief reveals Hatters striker received more online abuse following alleged racist remark at Bramall Lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed the striker Carlton Morris received more racist abuse on social media following the 3-2 victory against Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

The 28-year-old came on as a substitute with his side 2-1 down at Bramall Lane, going on to play a huge role in Town’s comeback, sending in two crosses that were turned into their own net by Jack Robinson and Anis Slimani. With two minutes of stoppage time to go though and Morris trying to keep the ball in the corner to run the clock down, he received an alleged racist remark from a supporter in the home end and immediately went to inform referee Sam Allison, who in turn spoke to both managers, Edwards and Blades chief Chris Wilder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is now being investigated by South Yorkshire Police and but speaking to the press yesterday, Edwards conceded that there had been more comments made towards Morris since the game, saying: “Carlton’s okay, I text him the day after, the bit and I can’t understand this, so it’s hard to have that empathy for him as I’ve never been in that situation. Most of the times I’m able to empathise with players, whether it’s injuries or being out of the team or whatever it is, this I can’t.

Town striker Carlton Morris received more online abuse after the 3-2 victory over Sheffield United - pic: Liam Smith

“I said to him the day after, ‘I can’t imagine how it feels’. He got more stuff on social media that night after the game. And the sad thing is, when he text me back, he said, ‘it’s okay, I know the protocols to do, we know what to do.’ I just think that’s pretty sad that it just happens so regularly.

"He said to me, ‘it’s like water off a duck’s back’. I just think that’s really sad. Like I said, I can’t put myself into his position in this situation, but he’s dealt with it very well.”