Town chief reveals he 'loves' working with 'brilliant team player' Berry

Luton boss Rob Edwards revealed he loves working with the ‘team player’ that is midfielder Luke Berry.

Despite it being a frustrating campaign for the 30-year-old, who has made just one league start and only featured in 44 minutes of Championship football in 2023, he showed just how important a member of the squad he is by coming off the bench to score a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw with Millwall in midweek.

Speaking to the press after his third goal of the season, the former Cambridge player stated he would never let his lack of match action make him become ‘stroppy and moody’, declaring his pride at still turning out for the Hatters after joining in the summer of 2017.

Luke Berry scores the equaliser for Luton against Millwall on Tuesday night

It’s something that Edwards can certainly vouch for too, as having taken over in November from previous boss Nathan Jones, he has now worked closely with Berry for the last four months.

Discussing the midfielder’s attitude to training and life at Kenilworth Road, he said: “He’s another one that I can’t speak highly enough of at the moment.

“Every day he gives absolutely everything and there is just a lot of competition for places.

“The hardest part of any manager’s job is selecting the team and letting people down as every footballer wants to play, you can’t select everyone and that’s the hardest part.

“I hate that, but the only thing I can do is be honest and show plenty of respect.

“I’ll always try and do that and I’d like to think the players see that side from me.

“Then the players have just got to fight really hard and try to get in the team.

"If you’re not in the squad try to get on the bench and if you’re on the bench try and be the first sub and then try and get in the team.

“That’s all the players can do every day, and look themselves in the mirror and say ‘I've given everything today to show that I can be playing.’

"And Luke Berry certainly does that every single day.

"It's down to me on selection, the great thing is we've got a lot of competition for places and difficult decisions and that's what you want at this stage.

"Players that are in good form and that are giving everything for the cause and fighting for the cause.

"Bez is someone that you see him, if he is on the bench and we score, he’s the first one to jump up and congratulate people.

"He’s the first one to get behind people and pat them on the back and say ‘good luck.'

"He’s such a team player and you need that, again I can't speak highly enough of him, he’s a brilliant man and I love working with him.”

Responding to Berry’s comments on Twitter, @ltfcdan said: “Sort of attitude you hope your children grow up with, Luke Berry is fast becoming a great of this club.”

@teamslikeLuton: “This is wonderful and is exactly why the club is outperforming bigger budget clubs, this is #teamslikeLuton personified!”

“@LukeDBerry we love you!

@adam_dilley4: “I love this guy.”

@abers1: “Team spirit, no egos.

"Luke Berry is the epitome of why we are where we are.