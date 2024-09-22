Town chief reveals Jamaican international faces another spell on the sidelines

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bell suffers hamstring injury in training

Luton boss Rob Edwards has revealed that defender Amari’i Bell faces another spell on the sidelines after injuring his hamstring in training last week.

The 30-year-old was a notable absentee from the XI that took to the field against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday, Alfie Doughty moving back to the left wingback role, summer signing Reuell Walters recalled on the right after missing the 1-0 victory over Millwall with illness. With Bell only just returning to the Hatters side after a lengthy five month spell out with a serious hamstring injury picked up in the 3-2 defeat to Aston Villa in March, he had started Town’s last four Championship matches, also playing for Jamaica in their Concacaf Nations League matches with Cuba and Honduras too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked why he hadn’t been included in the 2-1 victory over the Owls, Edwards said: “On Thursday, (he injured) the other hamstring, so really disappointing. It’s going to be a few weeks, I’ll get more information as the week goes on that I can give you when I see you later on in the week, but really disappointed and frustrated for Amari’i, he is as well.

Luton defender Amari'i Bell has suffered a hamstring injury - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

"Having him back gives us so many more strings to our bow as he can play in two or three different positions for us as well, so really disappointed for him. The good thing is we’ve got Shandon (Baptiste) coming back, Hashi (Daiki Hashioka) coming back, so it might be at that stage then hopefully it’s only Amari’i, one injury out of a squad of say 27, which isn’t the worst thing in the world. It just hurts when he’s a big performer for us, a big player for us, so really disappointed.”