Town chief thought his Hatters side had the two best chances in goalless draw against Rovers

Cameron Jerome had Luton's best chance against Blackburn as he fired against the post in the first half

Hatters boss Nathan Jones felt that his side had the two best chances of the game during their goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The Town chief was right too, as a game full of commendable effort and commitment from both sides, with defences on top for the majority, had precious little in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

The most presentable ones were created by Luton though, both coming in the first half, as a wonderful free kick routine saw Henri Lansbury dink a ball into the box for Cameron Jerome to feed Kal Naismith, who on his right foot, scuffed disappointingly wide with keeper Thomas Kaminski beaten.

Five minutes before the break and Jerome himself should have found the back of the net, as picked out by Fred Onyedinma’s cut back, he rolled his shot against the post and into the arms of a grateful Kaminski.

With a second period full of endeavour, but only one shot on goal, that when Rovers sub Joe Rankin-Costello forced James Shea into a routine stop from a free kick, Jones said: “With the way that the league is and the brutality of the game schedule and what you have to do, with the travelling, sometimes it’s hard to be pure and full of energy and spark.

"These are a tough side to play against, second in the league, but I felt we were at least good value for the point.

"We’ve had the two best chances of the game, Kal Naismith should score, Cameron Jerome should score, and then we’ve had some set-plays there with just a bit of communication we have had some free headers from point blank range.

"So I felt we were probably slightly the better side today, but it was a real tight game and playing against Blackburn, who have dominated and overrun sides, I’m relatively pleased.

"Plus it’s been a 10 point month and the FA Cup win, so it’s been a real good month for us.

“Kal should score, it’s a great free kick, great routine, we should score, and then Cameron Jerome should score.

"Seven, eight yards out, free shot, he's really got to get a better connection and late on we created enough to have won the game.

"We haven’t played fluently in any way, but we defended well, our keeper’s had very little to do, we defended (Sam) Gallagher really first half and then they’ve got that big a side and we were missing some big players today, Elijah (Adebayo), Sonny Bradley.

"So to compete with those, we’ve had to really defend well and once again we’ve defended our box fantastically well this week.