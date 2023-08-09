Town chief to make a decision on McAtee after admitting there is interest in Luton forward

Luton boss Rob Edwards has a conundrum on just what is the best course of action for young striker John McAtee this season, keeping him at Kenilworth Road to feature in the Premier League, or letting him out on loan.

The 24-year-old moved to the Hatters last August, signing for an undisclosed from newly-promoted League Two side Grimsby Town under previous boss Nathan Jones, immediately returning to the Mariners for the 2022-23 campaign.

He scored four goals in 31 matches while at Blundell Park, heading back to Luton following the end of the campaign, Edwards having now taken over from Jones and the Hatters winning promotion to the top flight.

Town forward John McAtee during the pre-season friendly against Wolves - pic: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

McAtee has caught the eye of the Town manager since then, especially in pre-season, scoring in the opening 3-1 win over Peterborough United and impressing off the bench against Wolves last week too.

With Luton now in the Premier League, then whether the ex-Shrewsbury youngster could feature for the Hatters in the highest division in English football, or move away on loan once more, Edwards said: “We’ll see with that one.

"There is interest in John, there is interest in him, but I like him as well.

"So we’ve got to try and get the right balance of what the right thing is for him and us, from the club’s point of view.

"He’s someone that has done very well, in training and in the games as well.

"There was a goal, there was an assist, he’s won a penalty as well in the games, from not as many minutes as other people.