Town chief wants to keep make watching Luton 'fun' for Hatters fans

Bloomfield sees his side run out 3-0 winners over Burton

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town chief Matt Bloomfield hopes to keep making it as ‘fun’ as possible for Hatters fans to watch their team in action this season.

That was certainly the case at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday when the Luton supporters got to see their team in action at Burton Albion when wearing the new green third kit for the first time after it was unveiled a few days earlier. It helped lift what was a terrific atmosphere from the away end even before kick-off, as the 1,500-plus travelling faithful quickly greeted their team with chants of ‘Green Army’ as they warmed up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jubilant feeling carried on throughout the game, no doubt helped by Town delivering their best display of the season by far, and biggest win to date, leading 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Lasee Nordas and Milli Alli, although in all honesty they should have been out of side against a poor Brewers side. The standard of the opposition was of little concern to Town’s supporters though who got to see academy graduate Zack Nelson score in front of them on the hour mark to add a third and ensure all three points were heading back to Bedfordshire.

Hatters boss Matt Bloomfield - pic: Liam Smith

That all came with those following the Hatters having great fun on the terrace thanks to the news the club released in the week, stating for every goal scored when the new strip was worn, a tree would be planted at Town’s new home in Power Court. With Luton supporters going through a wide range of chants, including ‘we’ve got more trees than you,’ ‘we want tree,’ and ‘one tree to the Luton boys' it led to one of the most enjoyable away days for many in recent times.

It’s something that Bloomfield is desperate to see more of too, saying: “I want it to be fun for the guys. It’s not always going to be possible, we’re going to have some tough moments of course we are, this is football, we’ve lived in it long enough to know it’s not going to be smooth sailing, but I want them to enjoy watching us.

"I want us to entertain, I want us to have a real strong connection with the guys and I think away from home we’ve had some real good days. We’ve gone to Derby (1-0 win), we’ve gone to Stoke (1-1) and got a late equaliser, we’ve gone to Cardiff (2-1 win), we’ve had some nice away days, Peterborough (2-0 win), we’ve had a couple of tough ones as well of course, but I want them to enjoy watching their team and want them to be proud of the boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main sources of entertainment for those Luton fans was the performance of Alli, whose efforts on the left hand flank made for an instant increase in volume whenever he was on the ball and beginning to power forward. It led to a number of renditions of his chant to the theme of the Cranberries ‘Zombie’ song, which he was more than happy to hear, saying: “The fans were brilliant.

”They were very loud. I heard them sing my song, it was very good to hear and a big thank you to them for travelling all this way so it was very good. It's always good to see the fans on their feet, clapping and cheering and singing all the songs. The better we are the better the fans are going to be so we have to keep producing for them to have something to cheer about.”

Goalscorer Nelson was another player whom Town’s away following were eager to sing about as well, as having come through the academy, they made it clear he was ‘one of their own’ from very early on, none more so than when he netted a first league goal for the club too. On hearing that sung by the away terrace, the youngster added: “There’s no better feeling than hearing the crowd singing your name and I’m just looking to repay them. Every time I step out on the pitch I’m thankful for their support.”