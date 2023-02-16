Town chief wasn't surprised to see Preston awarded late penalty for handball

Luton boss Rob Edwards wasn’t surprised to see referee Josh Smith award a penalty against his side during last night’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

With 10 minutes to go and Town 1-0 ahead, the visitors were looking good value at securing a fourth victory out of five league games thanks to Carlton Morris’s header.

However, a hopeful cross-shot from Troy Parrott struck the outstretched arm of Tom Lockyer at close range, with Smith, who had already reduced the home side to 10 men early in the second period, when sending off midfielder Ben Whiteman, signalled to the spot.

Tom Lockyer gets back to challenge Preston's Tom Cannon

Parrott stepped up to beat Ethan Horvath with ease, as on the decision, Edwards said: “It was a hopeful ball spun into the channel area, Locks was pretty close to the lad that attempted to cross or shoot or whatever, and it strikes his hand.

"He’s close, people have to make their own minds up on it.

"It’s been given now, we still had enough time to try and get a second, we tried, but we couldn't get it over the line, we hit the woodwork and scrambles and all sorts of stuff, but couldn’t do it.

“In a way I’m not surprised he gave it once they've gone down to 10 men, the crowd really behind them and it gives them a little bit of a them against everyone else mentality.

“There was a big appeal, I’m not surprised it was given, but it did hit his arm.”

It was the second game in a row that Town have given away a penalty, as they had done in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City at the weekend, Gabe Osho the culprit on that occasion.

Spot-kicks are the only way they have been breached recently, with three clean sheets prior, as Edwards continued: “I’ve got to try and look at the positives as well, lots of good performances, lads gave everything.

"It’s another point away from home, it was never going to be really, really easy, but we did deserve to win.

"We created a lot of good chances, which is good, something that we’ve been focusing on as well, as we’ve been very solid and resilient.

"In the last five league games we’ve only conceded two penalties, so there’s lots of good things as well that we've got to make sure we realise.

"But we’re frustrated as well because we should have won the game.”

Town were cheered on by almost 500 supporters at Deepdale and Edwards was once again eager to praise Luton’s travelling fans and his players for their efforts adding: “There was loads of good individual performances and lots of parts of the game I was really happy with.

"We’re always going to be a little bit down and emotional because of the result, but you look at the bigger picture, you look at the result and you think ‘if only’ and you’re a little bit frustrated.

"But the lads gave everything as they always do and again, massive thank you to all the fans who have travelled a hell of a long way and safe journey back.

