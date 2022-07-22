Town coach would love to have midfielder Mpanzu back 'as quick as possible'

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Town first team coach Alan Sheehan is hoping that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will be back with the Hatters first team as quickly as possible as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

The 28-year-old missed the last seven games of the season after having to go off at Huddersfield in the league campaign, forced to sit out both play-off semi-final ties against the Terriers.

Ahead of the pre-season friendlies, boss Nathan Jones admitted that the popular former West Ham youngster wouldn’t be ready for the opening warm-up clash with Hitchin, and he has yet to be seen since, not featuring against Peterborough United on Wednesday night.

Giving an update on Mpanzu’s progress, in what will be his 10th campaign at the club, Sheehan said: “I think Pelly is still with the physios at the moment, but Pelly is a huge player for us.