Town could be without Mpanzu for next two matches as Hatters midfielder is the latest injury concern

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton could be without midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu for the next two matches ahead of the international break.

The 27-year-old was the latest player to go down with an injury at the Brache last week, meaning he missed his first Championship clash of the season, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Although boss Nathan Jones was able to welcome back Sonny Bradley and Amari’i Bell to the bench, the latter playing the second 45 minutes, it further limits the options available to him with Town hosting Coventry City on Wednesday night and Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

When asked if it was a serious injury to Mpanzu, Jones said: “Not really, he could miss the next two games and then it’s the international break.

“I literally can’t pick up my phone, if we could just go to sleep and go game-to-game, we’d be in a better position, but there’s things that are happening to us.

“We’re missing so many in terms of real energy, in terms of Fred (Onyedinma), in terms of (Admiral) Muskwe, we keep saying it I know, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock.

“We’ve got to get through this period, but I said that to the last international break, get through and then we picked up five new injuries and totally knocked back.

“They're giving me everything at the minute, but we have to start winning games of football, as at the minute we’re not and even though we should be, and the stats are saying that, we’re just not keeping a clean sheet.