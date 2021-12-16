Town defender aiming to make it a Happy Christmas for the Hatters

Town defender Reece Burke

Town defender Reece Burke is looking for his side to continue their good form and make it a bumper Christmas period for the Hatters, as long as the festive schedule survives the increased threat of new Covid variant, Omicron.

Luton followed up their 3-0 win over Blackpool with an excellent 1-1 draw against league leaders Fulham on Saturday thanks to Elijah Adebayo’s second half leveller.

The Hatters had been due to visit Reading this weekend, although that game has now been postponed due to a Covid outbreak amongst the Royals squad, a number of other matches in the Football League following suit since.

If there are no further concerns, then Town will host Bristol City on Boxing Day before a trip to Swansea City on December 29 and also travel to Coventry City on New Year’s Day.

Speaking before the Reading match was cancelled, Burke said: “Christmas is a busy period and hopefully we can pick up some more results.

"We did have a little spell where we could have done a bit better but we’re back on track now and hopefully that can carry on."

Burke, who was back into the side for the victory at Blackpool, felt that was an important result for Town having gone four matches without a win in the lead-up to the that fixture.

He continued: “I think Blackpool was a big, big game for us looking to get back on track which we did, especially in the way that we did, defended well, got a clean sheet, score three goals.

“Today we got a draw against a top team, so hopefully we carry on the momentum.”

Saturday’s draw against the Cottagers saw Town now in 12th place, just six points below the play-off places, with nine points up for grabs in the next few weeks before they enter the FA Cup.

Boss Nathan Jones believes Saturday’s draw with Fulham proved his side can match anyone in the league and Burke is confident they can push on for the second half of the campaign.

He added: “I wasn’t here years before but the way Nathan talks about the club and the way we’re growing into a very good team, I can see it.

“We’ve given everyone we’ve played against this season a very good game and it’s not an easy place to come here.