Town defender believes Luton have moved to a 'different level' under former Wales international

Luton defender Gabe Osho believes the Hatters have gone to ‘different level’ since manager Rob Edwards took over in November

Town’s 3-2 aggregate win over Sunderland propelled them to the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday where they will come up against Coventry City, the winners heading to the Premier League.

Edwards had started the season in charge of the Hatters’ fiercest rivals Watford, although like most at the Hornets, his stay was a short one, sacked after just 10 league games.

Town boss Rob Edwards is mobbed by Luton supporters after leading the Hatters to Wembley

He was then appointed at Kenilworth Road once Nathan Jones had left for Southampton, and hasn’t looked back since, masterminding Town’s climb from 10th to third, finishing the regular campaign with a 14-game unbeaten run too.

Although Edwards himself doesn’t accept any credit for the job he has done, Osho said: “When Nathan left, it was up in the air because he did so well for the club, but this manager has come in and I think he's taken us to a different level.

"His work on the pitch, the way he treats each player individually has just been brilliant.

"As soon as he came in it was just a match, so I’m really happy.”

Replacing such a big figure at Kenilworth Road, having been with Luton's sworn enemies just under two months earlier, Edwards admitted it had led to a degree of apprehension ahead of taking the next step on his managerial ladder.He said: “I was nervous about being an ex-Watford manager, nervous about taking over from Nathan because he’d done an unbelievable job here.

"So those things were big decisions and big things going on in my head when we took over, but I’m just really, really pleased that we were able to continue their great work.

"It was such a short spell there at Watford, it happened so quickly.

"Myself and Richie (Kyle) hoped we’d get back in somewhere quick and have the opportunity to show that we can do the job.

"We needed the right fit and I feel like we’ve got that right now.

"We knew from day one of working here that we had a group that were capable.

"I’ve got to stress again, I know we haven’t done anything yet, we’ve gone one step closer than last year, but when you look at where we started and where we are now, it’s a decent story."

Edwards was quickly taken to the hearts of the Hatters fans, gaining some immediate results, with three successive wins from four games.

It snowballed from there, Luton almost reeling in second placed Sheffield United until having to make do with the play-offs for a second successive campaign, where they knocked out Sunderland.

Defender Tom Lockyer knows what Edwards has achieved means supporters won’t care for give his past history one iota, as speaking after the 2-0 second leg victory over the Black Cats, he said: “You go and ask any fan out there, I don't think they care, what he’s done since he's been in has been fantastic.

"He's let the lads have a bit of freedom with their play, go and enjoy themselves and express themselves.

"We've got such an honest bunch in there that it's a joy to come in every day and work with them.

"We were dying on our legs at the end, but we knew everyone was going to put a shift in.

"Seeing the two big men (Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo) defending the edge of the box at the end, that's what it means.”

Going into more detail on just what it has been like working with Edwards on a regular basis, Lockyer continued: “He’s a joy every day.

"It’s really good coming into training every day, since him, Trolls (Paul Trollope) and Richie (Kyle) have come in, I’ve had nothing but positive things to say about them.

"All the lads have bought into what he’s trying to do here and I think you can see with the results and the togetherness on the pitch.”

Fellow centre half Dan Potts knew it had been a tough job for Edwards to take, but believes he has been a top choice by the Luton hierarchy, saying: “I've no doubt that Rob probably felt some pressure as what Nathan had built through the years and done was ultimately success, but it’s just been seamless.

"Everyone was onside from day one, his demeanour, his character, the way he presents himself, just a really good guy.

"You see him around the training ground, he always speaks to every staff member, is always interested in their stories and he just makes everyone feel comfortable.

"I think that’s important as if the manager helps the players feel comfortable, that has a knock-on effect, confidence is high, the place is buzzing, and you get results.

"It's not only that, he demands from the players every day and it has just been seamless.”

Striker Carlton Morris echoed his team-mate’s thoughts too, saying: “I just think it’s a group of lads with experience and boys that are willing to soak up information and not go their own way.

“The old gaffer did brilliant and the new gaffer’s come in and he’s kept a lot of things the same, but he’s got his own few philosophies that the lads have just soaked up like sponges.

"It’s only improved us as a squad.”

Long-serving Pelly-Ruddock also agreed, saying: “All managers have got different ideas, but he’s come in, he hasn’t really changed a lot.

"He’s implemented little bits of stuff here and there, like Amari’i (Bell) driving out with the ball, left centre back, having Marv (Marvelous Nakamba) sit and protect the back four, having me with the licence to go and link up with the front men and just express yourself in the final third.

"Be real strong and regimented at the back, and that’s the stuff he’s done since he came in.

"It’s worked out very well for Luton and we’ve still got one more left.”

Finally, midfielder Luke Freeman was also of the same opinion too, adding: “He’s been absolutely class, same as Trolls and Richie, they’ve been absolutely brilliant.

