Town defender Bell is positive Luton can end their shocking away form at Norwich

Hatters defender Amari’i Bell is remaining steadfastly confident that his side can turn around their woeful away form when heading to Norwich City tomorrow.

Town suffered their fifth successive defeat on the road on Wednesday night, as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Leeds United. Although it wasn’t quite the same embarrassing scoreline as the 5-1 drubbing they suffered at Middlesbrough in their previous trip, the outcome was no less one-sided, as they barely put a dent in the Whites’ incredibly comfortable ascent back to the top of the table.

Following losses to Plymouth Argyle, Sheffield United and Coventry City, it means the Hatters have now been breached 16 times in their last five contests, an average of over three per match. At home, the results have been far healthier, even if performances have still left something to be expected, as Bell couldn’t quite put his finger on why there is such a difference, saying: “I couldn’t to be honest, I don’t really know what the thing is.

Amari'i Bell tries to win the ball back from Leeds attacker Wilfried Gnonto on Wednesday - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

"Maybe it’s when we’re at home the fans give us that extra 10 percent or whatever, I couldn’t really tell you, but it obviously needs to change. The home form is better than the away form. We always want to make the Kenny a fortress for us, so the away games, something needs to click and I think it will. The boys are always positive and we know things will change.

“It’s tough, but I’m wise enough to know you have highs, you have lows. You can never stay on top forever, so you have to embrace these lows and then just change your fortune. Maybe the younger me would have (been worried by the results), but being older now, it doesn’t really affect me as much. I just know that once the game’s gone, you can’t really affect it any more, so you just need to move on, stay positive and get things going.”

One of the factors that Bell believes can help his side pull through this increasingly sticky situation is the closeness of the squad, as he continued: “Yes, definitely, that’s the one thing about us. The group is always tight, we don’t let things get between us. The character we show together, the chemistry will help us in the long run. I’m always confident, especially with the group we have. Confidence is always gleaming within us, so next game we have to show more.”

Town are back on the road again this weekend as they head to a Canaries side who are also in impressive form at home, with just one defeat this term, as they put six past Oxford United on Tuesday night too. They also have the top scorer in the league with Borja Sainz, who has bagged a superb 15 goals from just 19 outings so far, including a hat-trick in midweek.

Bell, who was back in the team after missing Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hull City due to a late Achilles problem that flared up, is ready for the battle of trying to stop the Spaniard though, as he added: “That was a little bit of a niggle, which I’m over now. I feel good, I feel fighting fit so Saturday, hopefully if I’m selected, I’ll give my all. I love a challenge so bring him on.”