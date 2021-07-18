Town defender Bell scores an own goal but Jamaica fight back to defeat Guadeloupe

Jamaica celebrate scoring against Guadelope on Friday night

Luton defender Amari'i Bell scored an own goal but Jamaica made it two CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C wins from two, as they netted a late winner to defeat Guadeloupe 2-1 on Friday night.

The Reggae Boyz were favourites going into the contest at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando, but fell behind on four minutes when Dimitri Ramothe's cross deflected off Bell and beat keeper Andre Blake at his near post.

However, Jamaica were level 10 minutes later when Philadelphia Union striker Cory Burke fired home from the edge of the box to make it 1-1.

After the break, Guadeloupe went close to retaking the lead, Blake making a fine save as Jamaica won it in the 87th minute, Birmingham Legion forward Junior Flemmings firing his shot through the legs of stopper Yohann Thuram-Ulien.