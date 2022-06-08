Town defender Bell wins sixth cap as Jamaica defeat Suriname in Concacaf Nations League

Town defender Amari'i Bell

Luton defender Amari'i Bell played 90 minutes as Jamaica eased to a 3-1 win over Suriname in their latest Concacaf Nations League match in Kingston last night.

The 28-year-old was winning his sixth cap, but making a first appearance for almost a year, last playing in the 1-0 Concacaf Gold Cup defeat to Costa Rica in July 2021.

After drawing 1-1 with the same opposition at the weekend, it took 15 minutes for the Reggae Boyz to move in front, Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison curling a brilliant free kick over the wall and into the net.

Yanic Wildschut levelled shortly afterwards with an angled shot, but Jamaica were ahead again just before half time when Junior Flemmings was given time to pick out the bottom corner from inside the box.

It was 3-1 in the 69th minute as Flemming, Morrison and Shamar Nicholson combined for AFC Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe to convert from close range to seal the victory.