Town defender Bree vows to put things right against Birmingham after early season humilation

James Bree looks to get back against Birmingham during the Blues' bit win at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season

Town defender James Breen insists he and his team-mates will be looking to put things right at Birmingham City this afternoon after a crushing defeat to the Blues earlier in the season.

Back in August, the Hatters, on the back of two wins and a narrow defeat against West Bromwich Albion, went up against Lee Bowyer’s side at home, falling behind on seven minutes through Marc Roberts' header.

They then conceded again midway through the half to Scott Hogan, the striker making it 3-0 early in the second half.

A Tahith Chong inspired visitors ran riot in the closing stages, Gary Gardner and Chuks Aneke netting as they emerged 5-0 winners in a thoroughly embarrassing afternoon for Nathan Jones' side.

Since then though, the two teams have gone in very different directions, Luton on the verge of the play-off places, with Bowyer’s men struggling once more, down in 18th position.

Ahead of the game at St Andrew's, Bree, who played the full 90 minutes that day, said: “Every time I’ve been to Birmingham it’s been a tough game.

"They’re a really physical team, especially what they did to us earlier on in the season, that can’t happen again, so we’ll be up for that one, try and make it right, definitely.