Town defender Dan Potts is on course to make a swift comeback from his fractured back in time to face Millwall this weekend after boss Rob Edwards revealed he has made a ‘great impression’ on the coaching staff since returning to training recently.

The 28-year-old was substituted in the early stages of the 1-0 win at Blackpool last month, later revealing on social media the severity of his injury.

However, fortunately for Potts, it wasn’t as bad as first feared, as the former West Ham United youngster, who has made 206 appearances for the Hatters since signing in the summer of 2015, could now replace the suspended Amari’i Bell for the visit of the Lions on Sunday.

Edwards admitted he had been hugely impressed by the influence of the full back turned centre half since his recovery, as he said: “There’s a bit of good news, there’s couple that we can welcome back into the squad, Pottsy and Cauley Woodrow.

“The two of them have trained with us this week and we’re hoping to have them back in the squad which is good news.

“Pottsy being around the group is great for us, for everyone.

"His professionalism, his communication, the way he trains is just top notch, it's absolutely brilliant.

"He’s made a great impression on me and the new staff in a very short space of time.

