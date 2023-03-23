Town defender feels international break has come at just the right time for Luton

​​The international break has come at just the right time for the Hatters according to defender Tom Lockyer.

Following an exhausting schedule in recent weeks, Town now have a fortnight away, having signed off with a 1-1 draw at Sunderland on Saturday.

Although Lockyer himself is away with the Welsh squad, while Amari’i Bell, Ethan Horvath and Joe Taylor earning call-ups for the USA, Jamaica and the Welsh U21s, the centre half believes the squad will benefit from the time off before coming back for the final eight fixtures, starting with a massive match against fierce rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road.

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Lockyer said: “It’d have been nice to go into this break now off the back of a win, and I feel that we should have and we did enough to.

“I really think now having this international break has come at a good time for us because I don’t know whether you could tell, but it certainly felt like it when I was out there.

“When you’ve got the lads putting in the effort that they do every week, we’ve got the GPS data coming back from the sports science guys, and I don’t know how some of the boys do it.

"I know I’ve got one of the cushiest jobs in the middle of a three, but even I was struggling today!

“So, a lot of travelling, a lot of games, heavy legs and not an easy place to come, and when that crowd got going, it was really tough.

"So it is what it is, let’s take the positives from it and all that.”

Although frustrated with the outcome at the Stadium of Light, Town still ended the week with seven points from nine, having beaten Sheffield United and Bristol City beforehand.

When asked if he thought the break had come at the wrong time, boss Rob Edwards added: “It is what it is.

"We’ve had some momentum, we've got to make sure when we restart that we continue that.

"A few lads go away now, we get the chance to give the lads a couple of days off and then go again.

