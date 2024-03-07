Town defender hoping to be back soon after returning to Denmark for rehab on calf injury
Town defender Mads Andersen has returned to Denmark in a bid to step up his rehabilitation from the calf injury that has seen him sidelined for most of the second half of Town’s Premier League campaign.
The summer signing from Barnsley has endured a difficult first season at Kenilworth Road, as having started three of Luton's first four games in the top flight, he was just starting to look like he was really getting to grips with life in the highest tier of English football, only to injure his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in October. That has turned out to be his last start for the Hatters, coming off the bench twice over the festive period during the 1-0 win over Newcastle and 3-2 victory at Sheffield United, before being hit by another injury to his calf which has kept him out since early January.
It has meant Andersen has missed Luton’s last 10 games in all competitions, but a video on Instagram yesterday showed the former Danish U19 international being put through his paces on the treadmill hack in his home country and also undergoing various weights exercises too. A message alongside the social media post said: “Back home in Denmark to do my calf injury Rehab. I am progressing very fast and hope to be back on the pitch soon to help the team as much as i Can!”
Asked about the defender, who has scored one goal in his 10 outings this term, after managing 51 appearances for Barnsley last season, that also saw him named in the PFA League One Team of the Year, Town boss Rob Edwards had said recently: “Mads has had one or two little setbacks, just finding it tough with certain areas, so he’s going to see another specialist. He was trying everything, he worked so hard, the staff have been brilliant, but he gets close and then feels it again. It’s really frustrating for everyone and we’re trying our best to get to the bottom of that calf.”