Town defender hoping to be back soon after returning to Denmark for rehab on calf injury

Town defender Mads Andersen has returned to Denmark in a bid to step up his rehabilitation from the calf injury that has seen him sidelined for most of the second half of Town’s Premier League campaign.

The summer signing from Barnsley has endured a difficult first season at Kenilworth Road, as having started three of Luton's first four games in the top flight, he was just starting to look like he was really getting to grips with life in the highest tier of English football, only to injure his hamstring in the 1-0 defeat to Spurs in October. That has turned out to be his last start for the Hatters, coming off the bench twice over the festive period during the 1-0 win over Newcastle and 3-2 victory at Sheffield United, before being hit by another injury to his calf which has kept him out since early January.

It has meant Andersen has missed Luton’s last 10 games in all competitions, but a video on Instagram yesterday showed the former Danish U19 international being put through his paces on the treadmill hack in his home country and also undergoing various weights exercises too. A message alongside the social media post said: “Back home in Denmark to do my calf injury Rehab. I am progressing very fast and hope to be back on the pitch soon to help the team as much as i Can!”

Mads Andersen is hoping to return for the Hatters in the near future - pic: Liam Smith